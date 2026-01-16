Akshaye Khanna won't shoot for 'Dhurandhar 2'?
What's the story
Contrary to recent reports, Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna will not be shooting for Dhurandhar 2. The first part, which was released in December 2025, was a huge success and is considered one of the highest-grossing Hindi films. It starred Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, among others.
Character demise
Khanna's character met with a tragic end in 'Dhurandhar'
In Dhurandhar, Khanna played Rehman Dakait, a character who met with a tragic end in the climax. Bollywood Hungama reported, "Akshaye Khanna has neither shot for Dhurandhar 2 after the release of the first part, nor is he scheduled to shoot." "Aditya Dhar has already filmed both parts together and has no plans to add more screen time for Rehman just because the character has amassed a fan following."
Director's stance
'Dhurandhar' director's commitment to authentic storytelling
The source revealed, "One of the reasons Dhurandhar worked wonders is Aditya's honest filmmaking; it was a genuine effort, and audiences could sense it." "He wants to continue with that endeavor in the sequel as well. He won't cash in on it; that's just not him." However, the insider also added, "Akshaye Khanna does appear in a few scenes in Dhurandhar 2 as well, which were shot long ago." Meanwhile, the movie is set to release on March 19.