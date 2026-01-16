Akshaye Khanna won't shoot for 'Dhurandhar 2'?

In Dhurandhar, Khanna played Rehman Dakait, a character who met with a tragic end in the climax. Bollywood Hungama reported, "Akshaye Khanna has neither shot for Dhurandhar 2 after the release of the first part, nor is he scheduled to shoot." " Aditya Dhar has already filmed both parts together and has no plans to add more screen time for Rehman just because the character has amassed a fan following."

Director's stance

'Dhurandhar' director's commitment to authentic storytelling

The source revealed, "One of the reasons Dhurandhar worked wonders is Aditya's honest filmmaking; it was a genuine effort, and audiences could sense it." "He wants to continue with that endeavor in the sequel as well. He won't cash in on it; that's just not him." However, the insider also added, "Akshaye Khanna does appear in a few scenes in Dhurandhar 2 as well, which were shot long ago." Meanwhile, the movie is set to release on March 19.