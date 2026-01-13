'Judgment day': RGV hypes 'Dhurandhar 2'-'Toxic' clash

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has weighed in on the highly anticipated box-office clash between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic , describing the March 19 showdown as more than just a battle between two films. In a lengthy, sharply worded social media post, Varma described the release as a clash between two fundamentally different visions of cinema, one rooted in realism and consequence, and the other driven by style and attitude.

Varma wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "#Dhuroxic on March 19th will be the ultimate clash between ultra-realistic cinema and ultra-unrealistic cinema." "D is built on cause, leading to effect and consequence. It reveals that violence has moral, psychological, and political foundations." "The characters act because they must, not because they will look cool."

In contrast, Varma characterized, "In T Style precedes logic. Violence exists to display attitude, not necessity." "T assumes the audience wants stimulation, not emotional engagement like D." "D respects grim reality. T sells fantasy dressed as seriousness." "D unsettles. T tries to impress. D's Protagonist is human. He can fail, misjudge, bleed, age." Varma added, "T's Protagonist is born bulletproof."

Varma's post also questioned long-held ideas around hero worship and stylized violence in Indian cinema. He critiqued whether audiences would continue to "root for the same dark hero walking in slow motion," or equate "smoking in slow motion" with character depth. He further compared watching the two films together as "being inside a war zone versus next to a fashion shoot." "Let's find out on MARCH 19... #Dhuroxic JUDGMENT DAY."