'Toxic': Akshay Oberoi reveals intense combat training for Yash's film

Akshay Oberoi , who will be seen in the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups , recently opened up about his rigorous preparation for the role. The actor underwent intense combat training for about three weeks before shooting and continued it throughout the filming process. He described this experience as "exhilarating" and unlike anything he has done before.

Training insights 'Toxic' action sequences pushed me into a new zone Oberoi told IANS, "I've been doing action for a long time. I learned martial arts as a kid and continued that training into my college years." "I underwent rigorous physical training for about three weeks before the shoot and that continued during the whole shoot." "Learning the choreography beats for specific action sequences was quite exhilarating."

Role preparation 'Toxic' action sequences demanded new level of performance Oberoi further elaborated on the unique demands of his role in Toxic. He said, "The action in Toxic is on a different scale altogether...the choreography, the detailing, the physical drills, everything was designed to build not just muscle but endurance, timing, and mind-body sync." "The director and action team had a very specific vision with its own rules."

Co-star admiration Oberoi's co-star Yash and the film's scale Oberoi also praised his co-star, Yash, calling him "the Rocking Star" and "the main protagonist of the film." He added that the action sequences were alongside Yash and were "very cool and slick." The actor expressed excitement about the recently released teaser, which gave a glimpse into the larger-than-life scale of Toxic.