'King' co-star Akshay Oberoi gushes about Shah Rukh Khan
Actor Akshay Oberoi, who will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film King, has spoken about his experience working with the superstar. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Oberoi said that being part of a project featuring Khan was "incredibly special." He also praised Khan's discipline, humility, and professionalism.
Oberoi, who has been a fan of Khan since childhood, said, "I've grown up watching his films, admiring his journey, and being inspired by his incredible body of work." "Shah Rukh Khan is not just a superstar; he is an institution in himself. His discipline, humility, and professionalism are unmatched." "It's unbelievable how grounded he remains even after decades of ruling hearts across the globe."
Oberoi plays an important role in King, which also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan. He described working with Khan as a "huge learning experience." "His contribution to cinema over the past several decades is phenomenal." "Being connected to that legacy, even in a small way, feels extremely rewarding," he said. Meanwhile, King is set to be released in mid-2026.