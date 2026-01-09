'King' co-star Akshay Oberoi gushes about Shah Rukh Khan

Actor's perspective

Oberoi's admiration for Khan goes beyond films

Oberoi, who has been a fan of Khan since childhood, said, "I've grown up watching his films, admiring his journey, and being inspired by his incredible body of work." "Shah Rukh Khan is not just a superstar; he is an institution in himself. His discipline, humility, and professionalism are unmatched." "It's unbelievable how grounded he remains even after decades of ruling hearts across the globe."