'Love & War' and 'King' to release in 2 parts?
What's the story
The blockbuster success of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has reportedly sparked discussions about splitting Shah Rukh Khan's King and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War into two parts. According to Bollywood Hungama, both projects are big-budget spectacles that have exceeded their initial production costs. "As Dhurandhar has set a trend, both SRK and Bhansali are individually contemplating splitting their epics into two parts," an insider told the portal.
Release strategy
'Love & War' and 'King' could follow suit
If the films are split, Love & War could release in August 2026 and January 2027, while King may arrive in September 2026 and March 2027. However, these are just preliminary discussions. "This will happen only if the two stalwarts have enough footage to split their films into two parts," the source added. "A final call on whether the films should arrive in a single part or two will be taken on the edit table."
Industry impact
'Dhurandhar' sets a new trend in Bollywood
The success of Dhurandhar has reportedly given filmmakers more creative freedom to explore sub-plots. "Two parts doesn't only mean more money from satellite and digital, but also more creative freedom to explore sub-tracks," the source said. "Dhurandhar has infused a fresh perspective in all creators as well as business honchos." The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, will release on March 19.