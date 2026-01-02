Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' is BookMyShow's No. 1 Bollywood film 

Record chase

'Dhurandhar' is still behind overall record for Indian films

Despite its impressive ticket sales, Dhurandhar still lags behind the overall record for an Indian film on BookMyShow. This record is held by Pushpa 2: The Rule, which sold two crore tickets on the platform upon its release in 2024. In recent years, BookMyShow has accounted for almost one-third of all ticket sales for major films, especially those targeting tier-1 and tier-2 cities.