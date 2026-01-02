Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' is BookMyShow's No. 1 Bollywood film
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar, has set a new record on the ticketing platform BookMyShow by selling 1.3 crore tickets. The film has surpassed Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which sold over 1.25 crore tickets last year. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan comes third with 1.24 crore sales, followed by Stree 2 with over one crore tickets sold on the platform.
Record chase
'Dhurandhar' is still behind overall record for Indian films
Despite its impressive ticket sales, Dhurandhar still lags behind the overall record for an Indian film on BookMyShow. This record is held by Pushpa 2: The Rule, which sold two crore tickets on the platform upon its release in 2024. In recent years, BookMyShow has accounted for almost one-third of all ticket sales for major films, especially those targeting tier-1 and tier-2 cities.
Box office success
'Dhurandhar' has grossed over ₹886 crore at the box office
Trade insiders reveal that Dhurandhar has sold over 3.5 crore tickets across India, grossing over ₹886 crore at the box office. Of these, an estimated 1.3 crore have come from BookMyShow, while over two crore are in the form of spot bookings, reported Hindustan Times. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and also stars R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles.