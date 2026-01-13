Women's body complains against 'obscene scene' in Yash's 'Toxic' teaser 

The teaser of the upcoming Kannada film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has sparked a major controversy. The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Women's Wing has lodged a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC), objecting to "obscene scenes" in the teaser. They have demanded action against these alleged obscene clip and their removal from social media platforms.

Demand details AAP demands ban on 'Toxic' teaser AAP state secretary Usha Mohan claimed in her letter that the "obscene and explicit content" in the teaser is harming the social well-being of women and children. She added, "These scenes, released in the public domain without any age-related warning, degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture." The party has urged KSWC to intervene and direct state authorities to ban the teaser.

Commission's response KSWC seeks action from CBFC In response to AAP's complaint, KSWC has written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking "appropriate action." The commission's secretary said in a letter that they will take further action on the matter after verifying it as per rules and submitting an action-taken report.

Teaser details 'Toxic' teaser controversy: Scene under scrutiny The controversial scene in the Toxic teaser features Yash making out with a woman inside a car before gunning down several men. This sequence has sparked intense online debate, with many viewers feeling uncomfortable watching it. Others have argued that it was only meant to establish Yash's gangster character, Raya.