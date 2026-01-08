Meet Raya: Yash's ruthless gangster avatar in 'Toxic' unveiled!
What's the story
The much-anticipated teaser of Yash's upcoming film Toxic - A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was released on January 8 (Thursday), coinciding with the actor's 40th birthday. The 2:51-minute-long teaser introduces Yash as Raya, a ruthless mafia boss who goes on a killing spree even in a graveyard! The film also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Nayanthara.
Teaser details
'Toxic' teaser showcases Yash's character in a graveyard
The teaser begins with a funeral, where Yash's character, Raya, wreaks havoc in the graveyard. The scene sets up an intense introduction to the menacing and stone-cold character of Raya. Earlier, the makers had also released first-look posters of the film's female cast, which hinted at strong and layered characters.
Film details
'Toxic' features a multilingual and multicultural approach
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It will be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages. The film's technical crew includes National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, composer Ravi Basrur, editor Ujwal Kulkarni, and production designer TP Abid. Action sequences are designed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry of John Wick fame along with Indian stunt directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.
Release date
'Toxic' to clash with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'
Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set for a grand theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film will clash with the highly anticipated second part of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.