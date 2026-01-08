Meet Raya: Yash's ruthless gangster avatar in 'Toxic' unveiled! 

Teaser details 'Toxic' teaser showcases Yash's character in a graveyard The teaser begins with a funeral, where Yash's character, Raya, wreaks havoc in the graveyard. The scene sets up an intense introduction to the menacing and stone-cold character of Raya. Earlier, the makers had also released first-look posters of the film's female cast, which hinted at strong and layered characters.

Film details 'Toxic' features a multilingual and multicultural approach Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It will be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages. The film's technical crew includes National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, composer Ravi Basrur, editor Ujwal Kulkarni, and production designer TP Abid. Action sequences are designed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry of John Wick fame along with Indian stunt directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.