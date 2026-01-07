'Toxic' glimpse to arrive on star Yash's 40th birthday tomorrow!

'Toxic' teaser will be out on January 8

The makers of the upcoming film Toxic, starring Kannada superstar Yash, have announced that a glimpse will be released on Thursday or January 8, coinciding with the actor's 40th birthday. A new poster for the film was also unveiled on Wednesday, featuring Yash walking through fire. Industry insider Taran Adarsh revealed that the glimpse won't be a trailer or a teaser, but a "tease." And this "tease" will be released at 10:10am on his special day.