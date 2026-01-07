'Toxic' glimpse to arrive on star Yash's 40th birthday tomorrow!
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming film Toxic, starring Kannada superstar Yash, have announced that a glimpse will be released on Thursday or January 8, coinciding with the actor's 40th birthday. A new poster for the film was also unveiled on Wednesday, featuring Yash walking through fire. Industry insider Taran Adarsh revealed that the glimpse won't be a trailer or a teaser, but a "tease." And this "tease" will be released at 10:10am on his special day.
Teaser expectations
'Toxic' teaser promises a unique experience
A source close to the film told India Today, "The teaser is raw, stylish, and very different from anything audiences have seen him do before." The film's first look posters featuring its female cast, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria, were also recently released.
Film details
'Toxic' is a global pan-India project
Written by Yash and director Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been shot in both Kannada and English. It will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It will release on March 19, 2026.
Production details
'Toxic' features an impressive technical team
Toxic has a stellar technical team, including National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music by Ravi Basrur, editing by Ujwal Kulkarni, and production design by TP Abid. The film's action sequences are directed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick) and National Award-winning duo Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.