'Dhurandhar' nears ₹1,300cr as OTT debut comes close

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna 's actioner Dhurandhar is nearing the end of its theatrical run but continues to rake in money. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar , has entered its sixth week and collected approximately ₹2.35 crore on Monday (Day 39), per Sacnilk. However, this is a significant drop from the previous day when it earned ₹6.15 crore, marking over a 60% decline in collections.

Box office comparison 'Dhurandhar' outperformed 'The Raja Saab' in Hindi markets Despite the drop, Dhurandhar has performed better than Prabhas's The Raja Saab, which earned ₹5.4 crore on its fourth day. On Day 39, Dhurandhar recorded an overall occupancy of 11.84%, significantly higher than The Raja Saab's 8.12% on Day 4. The film maintained stronger traction during the afternoon (13.95%) and evening (14.53%) slots compared to The Raja Saab's single-digit occupancies throughout the day.

Regional dominance 'Dhurandhar' witnessed higher occupancies in south markets The gap between the two films widens when looking at region-wise collections. Dhurandhar had much higher occupancies in South markets like Chennai (46.75%), Bengaluru (28.5%), and Hyderabad (28.5%) as it has low show count. The film recorded its highest screenings in the Delhi NCR region with 741 shows, followed by Mumbai (371 shows) and Pune (197 shows). In contrast, The Raja Saab had only 618 shows in Delhi NCR, 321 in Mumbai, and 40 in Bengaluru.