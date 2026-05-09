'Scolded everyone...': How Akshaye Khanna stood up for fellow actor

Actor Amit Behl recently shared an incident where Akshaye Khanna stood up for a fellow actor's dignity and respect. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Behl recalled how a character actor was denied lunch at Khanna's hotel, where the main cast and crew were staying. The actor had just begun eating when someone from production told him he couldn't eat there because he wasn't staying at the hotel.

Incident details 'He was hurt and quietly kept the plate aside...' Behl said, "The moment this actor had his first bite at the hotel's lunch buffet, the producer's wife or some relative noticed that he didn't belong there and said he shouldn't be eating that food." "Just as he had begun, someone from production came over and said, 'Sir, you can't eat this.'" "He was hurt and quietly kept the plate aside and sat by himself."

Actor's response 'He lost his cool and...' Behl said Khanna saw the incident and immediately stepped in. "Akshaye, who usually speaks very little, gave a speech about what hunger truly means and what respect truly means," he recalled. Khanna scolded the producer and the crew. Behl recalled, "He said, 'A film doesn't get made by the number of plates or how much food you have; it is made by the blessings of people.'"

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