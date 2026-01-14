Akshaye Khanna to return for 'Dhurandhar 2'

Akshaye Khanna to return for 'Dhurandhar 2'?

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:27 pm Jan 14, 202604:27 pm

What's the story

Akshaye Khanna, who left a lasting impression with his role as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, is reportedly set to return for the sequel. Despite Dakait's character meeting a tragic end in the first part, fans have been hoping to see more of Khanna in Dhurandhar 2. Now, according to Filmfare, their wishes may come true as he will be returning for a brief shoot.