Akshaye Khanna to return for 'Dhurandhar 2'?
What's the story
Akshaye Khanna, who left a lasting impression with his role as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, is reportedly set to return for the sequel. Despite Dakait's character meeting a tragic end in the first part, fans have been hoping to see more of Khanna in Dhurandhar 2. Now, according to Filmfare, their wishes may come true as he will be returning for a brief shoot.
Character development
Khanna's return to add depth to 'Dhurandhar 2'
The sequel will delve into Ranveer Singh's character transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari. It will also explore his rise as a gangster in Lyari after Dakait's death. The report by Filmfare read, "Our sources confirm that Akshaye Khanna will return to sets for a short one-week shoot, aimed at expanding his character's backstory and adding more layers to his role in the next chapter of the franchise."
Release date
'Dhurandhar 2' set to release in March
Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on March 19, where it will go up against Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The film will also star Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun. Meanwhile, the original earned ₹1,262.5 crore worldwide and ₹810.6 crore at the Indian box office, per Sacnilk.