'Dhurandhar' is the best film of 2025, says Taran Adarsh

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently spoke to Bollywood Hungama about the unexpected success of Dhurandhar . He called it the best movie of 2025 and a prime example of how audience acceptance can defy early box-office predictions. Adarsh revealed that he had a positive first impression of the film's trailer, although one scene initially unsettled him.

Initial doubts Adarsh's initial concerns and industry skepticism Adarsh had planned to see Dhurandhar two days before its release, but couldn't due to a family wedding in Jaipur. During this time, the film was met with negative reports about its opening and advance bookings. He criticized the industry's focus on opening-day numbers, saying it leads to premature judgments about a film's fate. "It is not the opening of the film. It is the closing of the film that decides whether it is a hit or a flop."

Record-breaking success 'Dhurandhar' defied expectations and broke records Adarsh noted that Dhurandhar was initially burdened by the perception that audiences were tired of gangster films. However, it defied these assumptions and went on to break records, even surpassing Pushpa 2's Hindi version. "We used to think, how will Pushpa 2 Hindi version's record break?" "In that list, we didn't even think of Dhurandhar. I'm sure no one would have thought of it," he said.

Industry praise 'Dhurandhar' received widespread industry appreciation Adarsh emphasized the film's impact beyond box-office numbers, highlighting the widespread industry appreciation it received. "The biggest filmmakers like Karan Johar, Yash Raj, and South's famous producers such as Mythri Movie Makers and Abhishek Agarwal, everyone praised it," he said. He also stressed the film's resonance across regional markets, especially in the South.