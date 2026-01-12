'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹800cr mark; worldwide haul reaches ₹1,255cr!

Ranveer Singh 's latest film, Dhurandhar, has been dominating the box office since its release on December 5, 2025. The Aditya Dhar directorial is now nearing a net collection of approximately ₹806 crore in India after 38 days. Despite facing competition from Prabhas 's The Raja Saab, which was released last Friday, the film has managed to hold its ground. On Sunday (Day 38), it collected an estimated ₹6.15 crore net in India.

Box office resilience 'Dhurandhar' maintains strong box office performance despite competition Despite the release of The Raja Saab, Dhurandhar has continued to perform well at the box office. On its sixth Friday, it started with a collection of ₹3.5 crore and then increased to ₹5.75 crore on Saturday. With this, its total Indian net collection now stands at approximately ₹805.65 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film's occupancy levels on Sunday averaged 36.02% across Hindi screens, with afternoon and evening shows witnessing more traction than morning slots.

Global success 'Dhurandhar' global box office collection and international appeal Dhurandhar's worldwide box office collection currently stands at a staggering ₹1,254.9 crore. Of this, the Indian gross collections account for ₹966.65 crore while overseas markets have contributed ₹286.5 crore, highlighting the film's global appeal. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles and is produced by B62 Studios in association with Jio Studios.