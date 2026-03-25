Alan Ritchson cleared by police, acted in self-defense during altercation

Despite the altercation, Ritchson has chosen not to pursue any charges against Taylor, who admitted to instigating the physical contact. Pepin said, "Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges." He added, "With the agreement of the District Attorney's Office, the case is now closed, and no further action will be taken."

Incident details

Details of the altercation and Taylor's initial complaint

The altercation between Ritchson and Taylor began when the latter claimed to have witnessed the actor speeding through their neighborhood on a motorcycle and causing a disturbance. The situation escalated when he saw Ritchson on his motorcycle again, this time with two other individuals who were actually the actor's young sons. In an interview with TMZ, Taylor admitted that he instigated physical contact by shoving Ritchson off his Kawasaki.