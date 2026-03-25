Alan Ritchson cleared by police, acted in self-defense during altercation
What's the story
Brentwood Police Captain Steven Pepin has confirmed that Hollywood actor Alan Ritchson acted in self-defense during a recent altercation with his neighbor, Ronnie Taylor. The incident occurred last week in Brentwood and stemmed from a dispute over Ritchson's motorcycle, which Taylor alleged was causing noise disturbances. Pepin told The Hollywood Reporter, "After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued."
Legal decision
Ritchson opted not to charge Taylor
Despite the altercation, Ritchson has chosen not to pursue any charges against Taylor, who admitted to instigating the physical contact. Pepin said, "Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges." He added, "With the agreement of the District Attorney's Office, the case is now closed, and no further action will be taken."
Incident details
Details of the altercation and Taylor's initial complaint
The altercation between Ritchson and Taylor began when the latter claimed to have witnessed the actor speeding through their neighborhood on a motorcycle and causing a disturbance. The situation escalated when he saw Ritchson on his motorcycle again, this time with two other individuals who were actually the actor's young sons. In an interview with TMZ, Taylor admitted that he instigated physical contact by shoving Ritchson off his Kawasaki.