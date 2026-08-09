Alanna Panday, Ivor McCray expecting 2nd child

Panday captioned the post, "One more to love."

She flaunted her growing baby bump in a flowy gown, while her husband wore a complementary brown short-sleeved shirt with cream trousers.

The announcement has since gone viral on social media, with several celebrities and family members commenting on the post.

Deanne wrote, "Grand ma for the second time god bless you," while Aaliyah Kashyap said she was "so happy" for them.