Alanna Panday, Ivor McCray expecting 2nd child
What's the story
Alanna Panday, the influencer and daughter of Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday, has announced her second pregnancy. The announcement was made via a heartfelt Instagram post where she shared a video with her husband, American filmmaker Ivor McCray, and their son, River. The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on March 16, 2023, and welcomed River in June 2024.
Social media celebration
'One more to love'
Panday captioned the post, "One more to love."
She flaunted her growing baby bump in a flowy gown, while her husband wore a complementary brown short-sleeved shirt with cream trousers.
The announcement has since gone viral on social media, with several celebrities and family members commenting on the post.
Deanne wrote, "Grand ma for the second time god bless you," while Aaliyah Kashyap said she was "so happy" for them.
Career overview
Who is Panday?
Panday is a well-known influencer with 2.4 million followers on Instagram. She is also the cousin of actor Ananya Panday.
Her father, Chikki, is the brother of actor Chunky Panday, while her brother is actor Ahaan Panday.
The family has been in the public eye for their connections to Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, among others.