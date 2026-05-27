Who was Albert Wolsky? Oscar-winning costume designer dies at 95
What's the story
Albert Wolsky, the two-time Oscar-winning costume designer who worked on films like All That Jazz, Bugsy, and Grease, has died at 95. His death was confirmed by fellow costume designer Christopher Lawrence on Instagram. "Albert Wolsky. A prince among men," he wrote. "Such love and gratitude for your friendship and mentorship."
Career highlights
He was responsible for the iconic costumes in 'Grease'
Wolsky was responsible for the iconic 1950s costumes in Grease, including Olivia Newton-John's skin-tight black pants and leather jacket. These were actually vintage clothing from the '50s, as revealed by Newton-John in her autobiography. "They were so old, and there was just one pair, so there was no room for error," she wrote. In 2019, Spanx founder Sara Blakely bought the pants at a charity auction for $1,62,000.
Career journey
His career began in the 1960s
Wolsky began his career in the 1960s with Broadway's Camelot and later worked on The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968), The Desperate Hours (1967), Of Mice and Men, and A Hatful of Rain (both in 1968). He also designed costumes for Andrew Bergman's Striptease, Carl Reiner's Fatal Instinct, Nora Ephron's You've Got Mail, Garry Marshall's Runaway Bride, and Wayne Wang's Maid in Manhattan. His last project was David O Russell's Amsterdam.
Award-winning work
His achievements in the industry
Wolsky's career spanned over five decades and earned him more than 20 award nominations, including seven Academy Award nominations. He received accolades for costume design for Sophie's Choice (1983), The Journey of Natty Gann (1986), Toys (1993), Across the Universe (2008), and Revolutionary Road (2009). He won Oscars for All That Jazz in 1980 and Bugsy in 1992.