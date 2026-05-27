Who was Albert Wolsky? Oscar-winning costume designer dies at 95

Albert Wolsky, the two-time Oscar-winning costume designer who worked on films like All That Jazz, Bugsy, and Grease, has died at 95. His death was confirmed by fellow costume designer Christopher Lawrence on Instagram . "Albert Wolsky. A prince among men," he wrote. "Such love and gratitude for your friendship and mentorship."

Career highlights He was responsible for the iconic costumes in 'Grease' Wolsky was responsible for the iconic 1950s costumes in Grease, including Olivia Newton-John's skin-tight black pants and leather jacket. These were actually vintage clothing from the '50s, as revealed by Newton-John in her autobiography. "They were so old, and there was just one pair, so there was no room for error," she wrote. In 2019, Spanx founder Sara Blakely bought the pants at a charity auction for $1,62,000.

Career journey His career began in the 1960s Wolsky began his career in the 1960s with Broadway's Camelot and later worked on The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968), The Desperate Hours (1967), Of Mice and Men, and A Hatful of Rain (both in 1968). He also designed costumes for Andrew Bergman's Striptease, Carl Reiner's Fatal Instinct, Nora Ephron's You've Got Mail, Garry Marshall's Runaway Bride, and Wayne Wang's Maid in Manhattan. His last project was David O Russell's Amsterdam.

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