Alcock relates to Kara's struggle to be alive in 'Supergirl'
Entertainment
Milly Alcock, best known from House of the Dragon, steps into the role of Kara Zor-El in DC's new Supergirl movie.
At the Brooklyn premiere on June 22, she shared how she personally relates to Kara's emotional battles, saying, "I related to her struggle to be alive."
Ridley approves Alcock playlist
To get into character, Alcock made a playlist with tracks from Amyl and the Sniffers, Radiohead, and David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust era, which even got approval from 14-year-old costar Eve Ridley (Kara's sidekick in the film).
Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl is out now in theaters.
And if you're already looking ahead, DC's Man of Tomorrow lands July 9 next year.