Alcock relates to Kara's struggle to be alive in 'Supergirl'

Ridley approves Alcock playlist

To get into character, Alcock made a playlist with tracks from Amyl and the Sniffers, Radiohead, and David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust era, which even got approval from 14-year-old costar Eve Ridley (Kara's sidekick in the film).

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl is out now in theaters.

And if you're already looking ahead, DC's Man of Tomorrow lands July 9 next year.