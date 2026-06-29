'I was starstruck': Ali Fazal recalls meeting Al Pacino

Shared passion

'First time I was really starstruck'

Fazal continued, "The doors open. I go straight to the bar because I needed water. I stop there, I turn to my right, and he's right in front of me. He's just looking at me...smiling." "That was the first time I was really starstruck by someone. When you're working with somebody, it's fine. It's enriching. It's like, 'This is me, and I take whatever you're going to give.' But here, I wasn't working with him. I was just a fan."