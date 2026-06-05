Ali wants another shot with Khan focusing on his acting Entertainment Jun 05, 2026

Director Imtiaz Ali says he'd love another shot at working with Shah Rukh Khan, even though their last film together, Jab Harry Met Sejal, didn't do well.

Looking back, Ali openly took the blame for its failure but called it a valuable learning experience.

He shared that he wants to focus more on SRK's acting next time instead of worrying about public expectations.