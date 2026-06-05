Ali wants another shot with Khan focusing on his acting
Director Imtiaz Ali says he'd love another shot at working with Shah Rukh Khan, even though their last film together, Jab Harry Met Sejal, didn't do well.
Looking back, Ali openly took the blame for its failure but called it a valuable learning experience.
He shared that he wants to focus more on SRK's acting next time instead of worrying about public expectations.
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' opens June 12
Ali's new film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, hits theaters June 12.
It's a love story set across the Partition and present day, starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, and Naseeruddin Shah, with music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.
Reflecting on his journey so far, Ali said every movie teaches him something new and that both success and failure matter equally to him.