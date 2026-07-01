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Home / News / Entertainment News / Alia Bhatt starrer 'Alpha' gets UA 16+ rating from CBFC
Alia Bhatt starrer 'Alpha' gets UA 16+ rating from CBFC
'Alpha' releases on Friday

Alia Bhatt starrer 'Alpha' gets UA 16+ rating from CBFC

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 01, 2026
11:35 am
What's the story

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded a UA 16+ certificate to the upcoming film Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, confirmed Variety India. The movie will hit theaters on Friday, July 3. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films, Alpha is part of the Spy Universe franchise. It also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Details

Film's runtime and required edits

The film has a runtime of 140 minutes and 48 seconds, or about two hours and 20 minutes. The CBFC has requested some minor edits from the makers, including updating the opening disclaimer, changing the opening cards to Hindi, and adding subtitles for all songs. Certain scenes depicting alcohol consumption now require warning messages, while some violent visuals have been asked to be toned down.

Character insight

Here's what the film is about

In Alpha, Bhatt plays Sita, the first female lead in the Spy Universe franchise. The official synopsis of the movie states, "Driven by revenge, a young girl destroys anyone in her path until her journey uncovers the hidden truths of her own life." The film is expected to face tough competition from other July releases such as Dhamaal 4. It is written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan and produced by Aditya Chopra.

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