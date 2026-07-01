Alia Bhatt starrer 'Alpha' gets UA 16+ rating from CBFC
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded a UA 16+ certificate to the upcoming film Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, confirmed Variety India. The movie will hit theaters on Friday, July 3. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films, Alpha is part of the Spy Universe franchise. It also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.
Details
Film's runtime and required edits
The film has a runtime of 140 minutes and 48 seconds, or about two hours and 20 minutes. The CBFC has requested some minor edits from the makers, including updating the opening disclaimer, changing the opening cards to Hindi, and adding subtitles for all songs. Certain scenes depicting alcohol consumption now require warning messages, while some violent visuals have been asked to be toned down.
Character insight
Here's what the film is about
In Alpha, Bhatt plays Sita, the first female lead in the Spy Universe franchise. The official synopsis of the movie states, "Driven by revenge, a young girl destroys anyone in her path until her journey uncovers the hidden truths of her own life." The film is expected to face tough competition from other July releases such as Dhamaal 4. It is written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan and produced by Aditya Chopra.