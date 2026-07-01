Alia Bhatt starrer 'Alpha' gets UA 16+ rating from CBFC

Character insight

Here's what the film is about

In Alpha, Bhatt plays Sita, the first female lead in the Spy Universe franchise. The official synopsis of the movie states, "Driven by revenge, a young girl destroys anyone in her path until her journey uncovers the hidden truths of her own life." The film is expected to face tough competition from other July releases such as Dhamaal 4. It is written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan and produced by Aditya Chopra.