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'Alpha': Alia, Sharvari urge fans not to share spoilers
'Alpha' releases on July 3

'Alpha': Alia, Sharvari urge fans not to share spoilers

By Isha Sharma
Jul 02, 2026
04:28 pm
What's the story

As the release of their much-anticipated film Alpha approaches, actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have made a heartfelt appeal to fans. The duo asked viewers to watch the movie in theaters and not indulge in piracy or spoil the experience for others by sharing spoilers online. The film is set to be released on July 3.

Video message

Watch 'Alpha' only in theaters, urge actors

In a light-hearted video message shared by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Bhatt and Sharvari urged viewers to support the big-screen experience. "Our film Alpha is releasing in theaters on 3rd July." "Please watch Alpha only in theaters. Do not watch or share pirated links, and please avoid giving out any spoilers of the film."

Twitter Post

Here's YRF's post 

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Film details

Everything to know about 'Alpha'

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha has been given a UA 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film will run for two hours and 20 minutes. It also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, along with a cameo by Hrithik Roshan. Notably, Alpha is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe.

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