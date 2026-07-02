'Alpha': Alia, Sharvari urge fans not to share spoilers
What's the story
As the release of their much-anticipated film Alpha approaches, actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have made a heartfelt appeal to fans. The duo asked viewers to watch the movie in theaters and not indulge in piracy or spoil the experience for others by sharing spoilers online. The film is set to be released on July 3.
Video message
Watch 'Alpha' only in theaters, urge actors
In a light-hearted video message shared by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Bhatt and Sharvari urged viewers to support the big-screen experience. "Our film Alpha is releasing in theaters on 3rd July." "Please watch Alpha only in theaters. Do not watch or share pirated links, and please avoid giving out any spoilers of the film."
Twitter Post
Here's YRF's post
Your mission is to keep the secrets safe! Say no to spoilers and piracy. 🚫— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 2, 2026
Watch #Alpha only in theatres.
Book your tickets now - https://t.co/f679ZRrjsN | https://t.co/k9LBXOG7zv
Releasing in cinemas tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/MZu2cuOsGg
Film details
Everything to know about 'Alpha'
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha has been given a UA 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film will run for two hours and 20 minutes. It also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, along with a cameo by Hrithik Roshan. Notably, Alpha is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe.