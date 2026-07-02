'Alpha' releases on July 3

'Alpha': Alia, Sharvari urge fans not to share spoilers

By Isha Sharma 04:28 pm Jul 02, 202604:28 pm

What's the story

As the release of their much-anticipated film Alpha approaches, actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have made a heartfelt appeal to fans. The duo asked viewers to watch the movie in theaters and not indulge in piracy or spoil the experience for others by sharing spoilers online. The film is set to be released on July 3.