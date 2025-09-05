Alia Bhatt becomes global brand ambassador for Levi's Entertainment Sep 05, 2025

Alia Bhatt has just been named the Global Brand Ambassador for Levi's, adding another big name to her list after L'Oreal Paris and Gucci.

The move highlights Levi's shift toward more relaxed, expressive denim—something Alia pulls off with ease.

She shared, "Our relationship with our denims is so personal, but in a way, it also connects us all."