Alia Bhatt becomes global brand ambassador for Levi's
Alia Bhatt has just been named the Global Brand Ambassador for Levi's, adding another big name to her list after L'Oreal Paris and Gucci.
The move highlights Levi's shift toward more relaxed, expressive denim—something Alia pulls off with ease.
She shared, "Our relationship with our denims is so personal, but in a way, it also connects us all."
Alia joins the ranks of past ambassadors
Levi's wants to boost its women's fashion game by focusing on comfort-first, trend-forward styles.
Company exec Hiren Gor said Alia's unique style and ability to spark cultural conversations fit perfectly with their vision of individuality and self-expression.
With past ambassadors like Diljit Dosanjh, Deepika Padukone, and even Beyonce, bringing Alia on board signals Levi's push from seasonal trends to everyday essentials—and keeps their global influence going strong.