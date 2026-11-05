'So proud...': Alia showers love on Ranbir as 'Ramayana' releases
What's the story
On the occasion of Ramayana's release in theaters worldwide on Thursday, November 5, 2026, Indian actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share two unseen photos from the sets of the film. The pictures feature her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama in the movie, and their daughter Raha Kapoor. In her post, Bhatt praised Kapoor's dedication to his role and his parenting skills.
Emotional post
'You poured everything into this one'
In her Instagram post, Bhatt wrote, "You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her."
"So proud of you, Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them."
The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Box office success
Meanwhile, the box office collection of 'Ramayana'
Meanwhile, Ramayana: Part 1 has locked in ₹100 crore in advance bookings ahead of its extended five-day weekend at the Indian box office. The film raked in ₹17.1 crore with its morning shows across India.
The movie concludes with Sunny Deol's Hanuman making his entry, accompanied by the Hanuman Chalisa playing in the background.
The battle of Lanka is expected to follow next in Part 2 of the franchise.