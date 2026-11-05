'Ramayana': Sunny Deol's look revealed; Diljit Dosanjh sings 'Hanuman Chalisa'

In the post-credit scene, Deol is seen taking a huge leap while chanting "Jai Shri Ram," teasing his full-fledged role in the sequel.

The scene features Lord Hanuman's gigantic silhouette from behind, with the 69-year-old actor's face hidden in shadow.

To further boost Lord Hanuman's crucial role in the second installment of Ramayana, makers have now dropped the MV for Hanuman Chalisa that has a lot of extra footage and cartoon drawings from the tale of Ramayana.