'Ramayana': Sunny Deol's look revealed; Diljit Dosanjh sings 'Hanuman Chalisa'
What's the story
The makers of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend have officially released the post-credit scene featuring actor Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The clip was part of the film's official music video for Hanuman Chalisa, which was also released on Thursday. The track features vocals from renowned singers such as Sukhwinder Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Mohit Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Kailash Kher.
Scene reveal
Makers tease Deol's role in 'Ramayana' sequel
In the post-credit scene, Deol is seen taking a huge leap while chanting "Jai Shri Ram," teasing his full-fledged role in the sequel.
The scene features Lord Hanuman's gigantic silhouette from behind, with the 69-year-old actor's face hidden in shadow.
To further boost Lord Hanuman's crucial role in the second installment of Ramayana, makers have now dropped the MV for Hanuman Chalisa that has a lot of extra footage and cartoon drawings from the tale of Ramayana.
Character importance
Why is Lord Hanuman important in 'Ramayana'?
In the original texts of sage Valmiki's Ramayana and sage Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas, Lord Hanuman is worshiped as an incarnation of Lord Shiva and a symbol of devotion to Lord Rama.
His pivotal entry into the epic comes after Goddess Sita is abducted, where he plays an indispensable role in locating her and leading the army against Ravana.
Film details
More about the film 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend'
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Yash as Ravana.
The film's scale is reflected in its technical crew, with AR Rahman composing the score alongside Hans Zimmer.
It cleared the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a 'U' certificate and has a runtime of 195 minutes (3 hours and 15 minutes).
A second part will arrive in 2028.