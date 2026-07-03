'Alpha' review: No thrills in Alia's spy-thriller

#5

Gets worse toward the end

After a serviceable first half, Alpha loses itself completely post-intermission. Parts of the story seem blatantly missing, as if a lot was left on the chopping block. Lakhawat's backstory is predictable (especially if you have followed the spyverse) and falls flat. Moreover, the film becomes increasingly unrealistic and overstretched during the climax. I am all for suspension of disbelief, but even idiocy has limits.