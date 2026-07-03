'Alpha' review: No thrills in Alia's spy-thriller
What's the story
It's been a year since the release of War 2, YRF Spy Universe's last offering. Led by Hrithik Roshan, the movie received an underwhelming response. Now, the franchise has pinned its hopes on Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt. Released after negligible marketing, Alpha follows the same template as previous spyverse movies. It offers occasional moments of fun, but is undercut by its inconsistent writing.
Plot
Bhatt essays a ruthless assassin in the film
Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, is YRF's first female-led spy thriller. The story follows Colonel Fateh Singh Lakhawat (Bobby Deol), an Indian Army officer who trains Sita (Bhatt) from childhood to become a lethal assassin. Sita follows his orders blindly until she realizes his ulterior motives and turns against him. Anil Kapoor plays Colonel Vikrant Kaul, Chief of R&AW, while Sharvari plays Durga.
#1
Kapoor emerges as best actor of the ensemble
While the film is mounted on Bhatt's name, it's Kapoor who emerges as the standout performer. An effortless actor who has kept himself relevant even after four decades in the industry, he's a complete scene-stealer here, even when his role becomes quite sappy. An actor always worth your time, Kapoor elevates many ordinary scenes with his polished, assured performance.
#2
Locations and action pieces among saving graces
A major part of the narrative takes place on the road, and Alpha has been shot exquisitely in locations such as Sonmarg and Pahalgam. Moreover, it mostly remains fast-paced and succint, and Rawail has no time to waste. If you're primarily watching the film for the action, you likely won't be disappointed, since it boasts more action scenes than dramatic ones.
#3
Deol is inconsistent and disappointing
Deol is shockingly inconsistent with his Haryanvi accent. He alternates between Hindi, Haryanvi, and English in the same scene, creating a jarring experience. It's not a good look for a film from such a prestigious production house and exposes the makers' lack of seriousness. Deol's acting is also quite one-note. With stilted dialogue delivery, the same expressions, and a predictable arc, he doesn't impress.
#4
Bhatt seems miscast in the role
Sita is a cold-blooded and unforgiving assassin, but also incredibly annoying. Bhatt's character is etched similarly to Satya (Jigra); Sita comes across as unlikeable and remains detached from us. Bhatt is also not believable as a master assassin capable of killing many men at once. In contrast, other female action heroes in the franchise, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, fared better on this front.
#5
Gets worse toward the end
After a serviceable first half, Alpha loses itself completely post-intermission. Parts of the story seem blatantly missing, as if a lot was left on the chopping block. Lakhawat's backstory is predictable (especially if you have followed the spyverse) and falls flat. Moreover, the film becomes increasingly unrealistic and overstretched during the climax. I am all for suspension of disbelief, but even idiocy has limits.
Verdict
Another miss for YRF Spy Universe; 2.5/5 stars
Roshan is generous enough to turn up for a cameo as Kabir, but his role has no bearing on the story. As for Sharvari, she is decent in a role with limited scope. A female-led mainstream action film was long overdue, but Alpha feels quite underwritten. Has the Spy Universe run out of tricks? It's beginning to feel that way. 2.5/5 stars.