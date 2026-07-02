Alia Bhatt's fitness transformation for 'Alpha'

Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' morning routine: Exercises she included in training

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:27 pm Jul 02, 202604:27 pm

What's the story

Alia Bhatt, known for her commitment to her roles, has been undergoing rigorous training for her upcoming film Alpha. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her "Alpha morning routine" on Instagram. In the video, Bhatt can be seen performing high-intensity workouts that are sure to inspire many. Here is a breakdown of the exercises she included in her training regimen.