Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' morning routine: Exercises she included in training
What's the story
Alia Bhatt, known for her commitment to her roles, has been undergoing rigorous training for her upcoming film Alpha. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her "Alpha morning routine" on Instagram. In the video, Bhatt can be seen performing high-intensity workouts that are sure to inspire many. Here is a breakdown of the exercises she included in her training regimen.
Workout details
These exercises were part of her training regimen
Bhatt's training included squats with resistance bands attached to weights, barbell squats, and boxing drills. Squats are great for building lower-body strength and balance, while boxing drills are excellent full-body workouts that enhance upper-body strength and endurance. She also performed push-ups with claps to improve upper-body strength, battle ropes for a full-body workout targeting shoulders and arms, kettlebell swings with resistance bands for lower- and upper-body strength, and box jumps for plyometric exercise engaging multiple muscle groups.
Release
When will 'Alpha' release?
The last part of Bhatt's workout routine was the rowing machine. This intense exercise engages major muscle groups and helps build cardiovascular strength, tone the body, and burn calories. The combination of these exercises in her training regimen indicates that she is preparing for a physically demanding role in Alpha. Meanwhile, Alpha is set to release on Friday.