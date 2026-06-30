'Alpha': Was Alia Bhatt paid 8 times Sharvari's fees?

Actor's statement

Bhatt on 'Alpha': It pushed me in ways...

In a recent statement, Bhatt said she had a great time working on Alpha. "There was something really exciting about stepping into this world of action, scale and adventure. It pushed me in ways I hadn't experienced before and I loved every bit of it." The film is also her first full-fledged action movie. It will be joining successful YRF Spy Universe films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.