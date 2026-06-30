'Alpha': Was Alia Bhatt paid 8 times Sharvari's fees?
What's the story
Alpha, the first female-led installment in Yash Raj Films's (YRF) Spy Universe, is set to hit screens this Friday. Before that, reports have emerged claiming that lead actor Alia Bhatt was paid over eight times more than her co-star Sharvari Wagh for their upcoming film. Per Asianet News, Bhatt was reportedly paid ₹25cr for the YRF spy thriller while Wagh received a comparatively modest ₹3cr.
Co-stars' fees
Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor charged equal amounts
Although the makers have marketed Alpha as a dual-lead story, Wagh is a newcomer compared to Bhatt, one of the biggest female stars currently. Plus the teaser heavily focused on Bhatt's character, so the disparity makes sense. Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist in Alpha, reportedly charged ₹6cr for his role. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also received an equal amount for his character. The film also featured Hrithik Roshan in a cameo and is directed by Shiv Rawail.
Actor's statement
Bhatt on 'Alpha': It pushed me in ways...
In a recent statement, Bhatt said she had a great time working on Alpha. "There was something really exciting about stepping into this world of action, scale and adventure. It pushed me in ways I hadn't experienced before and I loved every bit of it." The film is also her first full-fledged action movie. It will be joining successful YRF Spy Universe films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.