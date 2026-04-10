Ali's debut 'Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu' on Jio Hotstar April 15
Askar Ali's first movie, Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu, is dropping on Jio Hotstar from April 15.
Released in theaters last month, it's been getting good buzz for its fresh spin on the mystery, fantasy, and horror genre: think time loops and eerie forests.
The film is directed by newcomer Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu and takes place along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.
'Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu' follows police probe
The story follows police officers investigating a strange disappearance deep in the forest.
Askar Ali leads with strong performances, while Vineeth Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Assim Jamal and Senthil Krishna add extra tension.
The visuals really stand out too: Naveen Najose's cinematography brings the mysterious forest to life, and Arjun Prakash's editing keeps things sharp and easy to follow.
If you're into suspenseful stories with a twist, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.