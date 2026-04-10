Ali's debut 'Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu' on Jio Hotstar April 15

'Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu' follows police probe

The story follows police officers investigating a strange disappearance deep in the forest.

Askar Ali leads with strong performances, while Vineeth Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Assim Jamal and Senthil Krishna add extra tension.

The visuals really stand out too: Naveen Najose's cinematography brings the mysterious forest to life, and Arjun Prakash's editing keeps things sharp and easy to follow.

If you're into suspenseful stories with a twist, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.