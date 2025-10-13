Alizeh, Raghav Juyal to lead Vikas Bahl's upcoming drama
Director Vikas Bahl, known for films like Super 30 and Shaitaan, has signed Alizeh Agnihotri and Raghav Juyal for his next movie, reported PeepingMoon. The duo will lead an Indian adaptation of the acclaimed 2014 French-Belgian film La Famille Belier. Reliance Entertainment is moving forward with this project after acquiring its rights 7-8 years ago. The film's theme is similar to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1996 debut film Khamoshi: The Musical, starring Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala.
La Famille Belier revolves around the only hearing member of a deaf family who balances helping her family's struggling business with her dream of becoming a singer. Agnihotri, who is Khan's niece and made her Bollywood debut in 2023 with Farrey, will play the hearing daughter. The character details of Juyal are still under wraps. Notably, the film was later remade in Hollywood as CODA, which won three Oscar Awards in 2022, including Best Picture.
Bahl, who has been working on the script for the past two years, is likely to give a new spin to this adaptation. After wrapping up this project by early 2026, Bahl will reportedly move on to Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan 2, followed by Queen 2. Meanwhile, Bahl's next directorial venture, Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi, will release next year.