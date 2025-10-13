Alizeh, Raghav Juyal to lead Vikas Bahl's upcoming drama

Film adaptation

Here's what the original film was about

La Famille Belier revolves around the only hearing member of a deaf family who balances helping her family's struggling business with her dream of becoming a singer. Agnihotri, who is Khan's niece and made her Bollywood debut in 2023 with Farrey, will play the hearing daughter. The character details of Juyal are still under wraps. Notably, the film was later remade in Hollywood as CODA, which won three Oscar Awards in 2022, including Best Picture.