Dhanush's 'Kara': Cast, plot, release date, and more

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the much-awaited action entertainer Kara, starring Dhanush . The film has been given a U/A certificate and is set to hit screens on April 30. Vels Film International, the production house behind the movie, recently announced this news on social media. Here's everything to know about the project.

Cast details Meet the cast and crew of 'Kara' Kara boasts a star-studded cast, including Mamitha Baiju as Selli, KS Ravikumar as Kandhasaami, Jayaram as Muthu Selvan, Karunas as Kasi Maayan, and Suraj Venjaramoodu as Bharathan. The film's technical team is equally impressive, with Theni Eswar handling cinematography and Sreejith Sarang in charge of editing. National Award-winning composer GV Prakash is responsible for the music.

Story The film takes place in 1991 Director Vignesh Raja earlier told Vikatan that the story is set in 1991. He said, "Similar to today's West Asia war, oil depots were bombed, causing massive destruction and fires. Against this backdrop, the story unfolds over 16 days." "Karasaami (Dhanush) is forced to revisit certain aspects of his life that he had chosen to walk away from. He tries to protect and support the people who depend on him and faces various consequences and life-altering turns."

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