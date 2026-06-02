'Phool Pishi O Edward': Bengali whodunit that's got everyone talking

Acclaimed filmmakers Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy have once again proven their mettle with their latest offering, Phool Pishi O Edward. The movie, which marks their foray into the murder mystery genre, is set in a grand zamindari palace in rural Bengal . The Bengali film ably combines suspense, humor, and social commentary to deliver an engaging product. Released on May 29, find out why the two-hour and 19-minute feature is earning laurels.

Plot twist A 'zamindar's wedding turns into a murder investigation The story kicks off on the wedding day of zamindar Manindra Chandra Nandy (Arjun Chakraborty). Phool Pishi (Sohini Sengupta) arrives at the palace for the celebrations, and soon after, a series of bizarre incidents start occurring. Things take a dark turn when Manindra dies under mysterious circumstances, transforming his opulent wedding into a murder investigation.

Suspects An array of characters, all with motives to kill The list of suspects is extensive. Aditi (Raima Sen), Manindra's recently estranged wife who refused to donate her kidney to him, is one (interestingly, Manindra was marrying Aditi's sister to get the kidney). Then there's Manindra's brother Jogendra (Shahebb Chattopadhyay) eyeing the estate and his son Somoy (Soumya Mukherjee), who blames Manindra for his mother's death (Manindra's wife before Aditi). The plot thickens with the introduction of Manindra's illegitimate child Raja (Rishav Basu), with a courtesan, Putli Bai (Ananya Chatterjee).

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Themes Patriarchy is the real villain here At its core, Phool Pishi O Edward delves into the theme of power, particularly how men in patriarchal households dominate and silence women. Manindra can not be seen solely as a detestable character; he stands for a system that exerts power and entitlement, while exploiting everyone else. The organ donation angle is also significant, highlighting the statistic that women are the major chunk of organ donors, but men make up the leading gender in getting transplants.

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