Priyanka Chopra's 'The Bluff': Cast, plot, release date, OTT platform

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to take on the high seas in her upcoming film The Bluff. The first look of the movie was released by Esquire, giving us a glimpse into its dark and violent world. Directed by Frank E Flowers and co-written with Joe Ballarini, the film will premiere on Prime Video on February 25.

Character details Chopra Jonas plays a former pirate in 'The Bluff' Chopra Jonas will play Ercell Bodden, a former pirate known as "Bloody Mary." The character is haunted by her violent past and must face old enemies when her former crew returns for revenge and stolen gold. For the role, Chopra Jonas studied real-life female pirates to present an authentic portrayal of piracy, unlike the fantastical depictions seen in popular franchises.

Plot exploration 'The Bluff' explores Ercell's struggle for survival The Bluff delves into Ercell's fight to protect her new life as her past resurfaces. The character is forced to revert to violent methods while dealing with themes of loyalty and survival. Her maternal instincts, inspired by Chopra Jonas's own experiences, play a significant role in the story, linking personal stakes to the larger high-seas conflict.