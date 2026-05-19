Stephen Colbert to wrap up 'Last Show' with glitzy after-party

CBS announced in July 2025 that it was canceling The Late Show With Stephen Colbert after 11 seasons, citing financial reasons. Following this announcement, Colbert publicly criticized CBS and US President Donald Trump , who had celebrated his show's cancellation on Truth Social. During his opening monologue on July 21, he told Trump to "Go f**k yourself" and accused CBS of killing off his show.

Future endeavors

Other late-night hosts will take off on Thursday

After the conclusion of The Late Show, Colbert will be co-writing a Lord of the Rings movie. Peter Jackson revealed to Variety that Colbert had pitched the script before his show's cancellation. Meanwhile, details about guests for Colbert's final show remain undisclosed, but many celebrities have reportedly been invited to the after-party. Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon have announced their shows will go dark on Thursday to honor Colbert, with ABC and NBC airing reruns instead of new episodes.