'Ikaee': What to expect from Raghav Juyal-Vikas Bahl's thriller

Actor Raghav Juyal and debutant Komal Pawaskar will be the new on-screen couple to watch out for in Vikas Bahl 's upcoming romantic thriller, Ikaee. The film is a unique blend of romance and suspense, with insiders claiming that the chemistry between Juyal and Pawaskar will be its defining element, reported IANS. Here's everything to know about the movie.

Chemistry details 'Raghav brings magnetic energy...': Insider A source close to the drama shared, "One of the biggest strengths of Ikaee is the dynamic between Raghav and Komal. Raghav brings an unpredictable, magnetic energy, while Komal has a refreshing, natural presence that makes her instantly compelling on screen." "Together they create a chemistry that feels raw, believable, and genuinely fresh."

Film's theme The movie will start this year The source further added, "What makes this pairing exciting is that it doesn't feel conventional. There's a certain emotional honesty in the way they complement each other, which gives the story a unique texture." "Their performances and connection are expected to be one of the film's biggest talking points." Ikaee is likely to explore a mix of romance and psychological depth and will go on floors later this year.

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