'Euphoria' S03 will stream on JioHotstar

When, where to watch 'Euphoria' S03 in India

By Isha Sharma 10:25 am Apr 13, 202610:25 am

What's the story

After a four-year hiatus, HBO's Euphoria has finally returned with its third season. However, Indian fans will have to wait a little longer as the show will be available on JioHotstar from April 15. Created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria is an adaptation of the Israeli series of the same name. The American version debuted on June 16, 2019, captivating viewers with its raw portrayal of high school life involving drugs and sexual exploration.