When, where to watch 'Euphoria' S03 in India
What's the story
After a four-year hiatus, HBO's Euphoria has finally returned with its third season. However, Indian fans will have to wait a little longer as the show will be available on JioHotstar from April 15. Created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria is an adaptation of the Israeli series of the same name. The American version debuted on June 16, 2019, captivating viewers with its raw portrayal of high school life involving drugs and sexual exploration.
Release schedule
'Euphoria' S03 episode titles and release dates
The third season of Euphoria will consist of eight episodes. The makers recently shared the episode titles and their respective air dates. Here is the list: Episode 1: Andale - April 12 (April 15 in India); Episode 2: America My Dream - April 19 (April 22 in India); Episode 3: The Ballad of Paladin - April 26 (April 29 in India); and so on. The finale (In God We Trust) will premiere on May 31 (June 3 in India).
Twitter Post
Here's the complete release schedule
Taking it one Sunday at a time. #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/kCeHaA9wCb— euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) April 11, 2026
Ensemble cast
Meet the cast of 'Euphoria' S03
The main cast of Euphoria includes Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace. Colman Domingo, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner, and Marsha Gambles are the supporting cast members. Sharon Stone will also appear as a guest star.
Story progression
Plot of 'Euphoria' S03
The third season of Euphoria takes place five years after the second season, with characters now in their mid-to-late 20s. Rue (Zendaya) is battling sobriety in Mexico, while Cassie (Sweeney) and Nate (Elordi) are married, with Cassie reportedly resorting to OnlyFans. Lexi (Apatow) has a career in television production, and other characters like Maddy (Demie) pursue careers in entertainment.