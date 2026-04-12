Allahbadia brushes off Raina's 'Still alive' jokes with humor

Supreme Court called Allahbadia's comments vulgar

The whole thing started back in 2025 when Allahbadia's question on India's Got Latent sparked outrage, even though the panel laughed at first.

FIRs were filed against him and the producers, and threats followed.

The National Commission for Women stepped in, leading to a written apology from Allahbadia.

Even with some legal protection, the Supreme Court called out his comments as vulgar.