Allahbadia brushes off Raina's 'Still alive' jokes with humor
Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has playfully brushed aside comedian Samay Raina's recent digs from the Still Alive comedy special.
The jokes were about a past controversy on India's Got Latent, where Raina claimed Allahbadia repeatedly asked an inappropriate question.
In a lighthearted video, Allahbadia smiled and joked, Samay kaun Samay? Kya Samay? showing he's not letting it get to him.
Supreme Court called Allahbadia's comments vulgar
The whole thing started back in 2025 when Allahbadia's question on India's Got Latent sparked outrage, even though the panel laughed at first.
FIRs were filed against him and the producers, and threats followed.
The National Commission for Women stepped in, leading to a written apology from Allahbadia.
Even with some legal protection, the Supreme Court called out his comments as vulgar.
Raina cut most inappropriate content
Raina later shared that he cut out nearly all inappropriate content from his special, including several repeats of that controversial question during filming.
Despite everything, Allahbadia has kept things positive and responded with humor rather than anger.