'Alliance' trailer: Lies, not allies, rule Kunal Kemmu's reality show
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming Hindi unscripted series Alliance has been released by Prime Video. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the show will feature 16 contestants (or Allies) who will compete in a series of physical and knowledge-based games, secret missions, and manipulative tactics. The series is set to premiere on Friday, June 26, with new episodes dropping daily at noon.
Contestants
Meet the contestants of 'Alliance'
The show will bring together a diverse group of personalities from the entertainment landscape clubbed in duos. The contestants include Ravi Kishan with daughter Rivva Kishan, Kushal Tandon with Arsalan Goni, Zaid Darbar with Daisy Shah, Mini Mathur with Nikhil Chinappa, Ruhee Dosani with Niti Taylor, Vanshaj Singh with Dolly Javed, Payal Dhare a.k.a Payal Gaming with Sabby Suri, and Delbar Arya with Armaan Khera. Despite the alliances, Kemmu revealed in the promo that lies will rule the game.
Host's statement
Here's what Kemmu said
Kemmu, who is making his reality show-hosting debut with Alliance, expressed excitement over the unique format of the show. He said, "What makes it so exciting is that it's not just about winning challenges, it is about navigating relationships, making tough choices, and adapting when the game changes around you." "I am excited for audiences to step into the world of Alliance and experience this high-stakes game of trust, power, and survival when it premieres on Prime Video."