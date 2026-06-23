'Alliance' trailer: Lies, not allies, rule Kunal Kemmu's reality show  

Host's statement

Here's what Kemmu said

Kemmu, who is making his reality show-hosting debut with Alliance, expressed excitement over the unique format of the show. He said, "What makes it so exciting is that it's not just about winning challenges, it is about navigating relationships, making tough choices, and adapting when the game changes around you." "I am excited for audiences to step into the world of Alliance and experience this high-stakes game of trust, power, and survival when it premieres on Prime Video."