Allu Arjun to lead Lokesh Kanagaraj's dream project?

Mythri Movie Makers has reportedly set up a special office for Kanagaraj in Hyderabad , indicating their commitment to this collaboration. The director is expected to start scouting locations from January, and script discussions are already underway. Interestingly, Kanagaraj has reportedly rewritten his dream project Irumbu Kai Mayavi to suit Arjun's popularity and pan-India appeal.

Film details

'Irumbu Kai Mayavi' plot and production timeline

The plot of Irumbu Kai Mayavi revolves around a hero who meets with a serious accident and loses one of his hands. A strong metal hand replaces it, giving him extraordinary strength. This concept has been in Kanagaraj's mind for many years and is now seemingly ready to go on floors with Arjun in the lead role. The shooting is likely to begin in the second half of 2026 after Arjun completes his current commitments.