Allu Arjun calls 'Jailer 2' showcase of Rajinikanth's 'star power'

Arjun also praised the film's team, especially music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

He wrote, "Brother... @anirudhofficial KILLED IT! All the artists, technicians & the producer have poured their hearts into this film."

He further added, "The Showman @Nelsondilpkumar garu delivers the coolest hit with a BANG!"

The actor concluded his review by saying in Telugu, "Only Rajinikanth can hit 500 crore+ without getting his shirt torn," while congratulating Sun Pictures's entire team.