Allu Arjun calls 'Jailer 2' showcase of Rajinikanth's 'star power'
What's the story
South star Allu Arjun has praised the recently released Tamil film Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth. The sequel, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and released on October 15, has reportedly crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the Indian box office in its first week. In his review of the film on X (formerly Twitter), Arjun called it "a true showcase of @rajinikanth sir's star power, swag & aura!"
Team praise
'The coolest hit with a BANG'
Arjun also praised the film's team, especially music composer Anirudh Ravichander.
He wrote, "Brother... @anirudhofficial KILLED IT! All the artists, technicians & the producer have poured their hearts into this film."
He further added, "The Showman @Nelsondilpkumar garu delivers the coolest hit with a BANG!"
The actor concluded his review by saying in Telugu, "Only Rajinikanth can hit 500 crore+ without getting his shirt torn," while congratulating Sun Pictures's entire team.
Twitter Post
See the post here
#Jailer2 is 🔥🔥🔥— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 22, 2026
A true showcase
of @rajinikanth sir’s star power, swag &aura! A Commercial Entertainer that keeps the adrenaline pumping!
Brother...
@anirudhofficial KILLED IT! All the artists, technicians& the producer have poured their heartsinto this film. The Showman… pic.twitter.com/DC9qal6KCV
Box office success
'Jailer 2' races past ₹500 crore mark globally
Jailer 2 has reportedly earned ₹317.2 crore in India and ₹205 crore from overseas, bringing its worldwide gross to ₹576.45 crore by the end of its first week in theaters.
It has now surpassed the 20-day collection of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion, which has earned ₹560 crore so far.
This makes it the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Jailer 2'
Jailer 2 is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, also directed by Dilipkumar.
The film features Rajinikanth reprising his role as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, and Rithvik joining him.
The new cast includes Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan.
The story continues from where the first part left off, with Pandian facing new enemies in an idol-smuggling network while trying to protect his family from these threats.