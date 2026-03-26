Allu Arjun's birthday special: 'Race Gurram' re-release in theaters
Entertainment
Race Gurram, the hit Telugu film starring Allu Arjun, is making a comeback on April 8, 2026, right in time for Arjun's birthday and approaching its 12th anniversary.
Directed by Surender Reddy, this action-comedy was a huge box-office success and made waves as the top-grossing Telugu movie of 2014.
More about the film and its success
This film marked a turning point for Allu Arjun, becoming his first to cross ₹100 crore and break into the US market with $1 million.
Fans still love its mix of action, comedy, and memorable characters, especially Lucky (Arjun) and Brahmanandam's iconic Kill Bill Pandey.
With music by S. Thaman and an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan and Ravi Kishan, Race Gurram's legacy continues to inspire spoofs and memes even today.