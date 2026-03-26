Allu Arjun's birthday special: 'Race Gurram' re-release in theaters

More about the film and its success

This film marked a turning point for Allu Arjun, becoming his first to cross ₹100 crore and break into the US market with $1 million.

Fans still love its mix of action, comedy, and memorable characters, especially Lucky (Arjun) and Brahmanandam's iconic Kill Bill Pandey.

With music by S. Thaman and an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan and Ravi Kishan, Race Gurram's legacy continues to inspire spoofs and memes even today.