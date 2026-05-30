Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's 'Alpha' advanced to July 3

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's upcoming action thriller, Alpha, has been advanced to July 3, 2026. The film was earlier scheduled to hit theaters on July 10. The decision comes after the comedy film Dhamaal 4 shifted its release from July 3 to July 17. This change has opened up a clear window at the box office for Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Trade insights Trade experts on how this change will benefit 'Alpha' Trade experts believe the change in release dates could benefit Alpha. A trade insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is also releasing on July 17, along with Dhamaal 4." "As a result, Alpha will now get two weeks to make the most of an open run at the box office, especially since no Bollywood film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 10."

Film details More about 'Alpha' Alpha is a crucial film for YRF's Spy Universe as it is the first female-led movie in the franchise. Apart from Bhatt and Sharvari, the film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The Soldier actor will be seen as a ruthless antagonist. Directed by Shiv Rawail (The Railway Men), Alpha has been shot mostly in Kashmir.

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