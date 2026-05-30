Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's 'Alpha' advanced to July 3
What's the story
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's upcoming action thriller, Alpha, has been advanced to July 3, 2026. The film was earlier scheduled to hit theaters on July 10. The decision comes after the comedy film Dhamaal 4 shifted its release from July 3 to July 17. This change has opened up a clear window at the box office for Yash Raj Films (YRF).
Trade insights
Trade experts on how this change will benefit 'Alpha'
Trade experts believe the change in release dates could benefit Alpha. A trade insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is also releasing on July 17, along with Dhamaal 4." "As a result, Alpha will now get two weeks to make the most of an open run at the box office, especially since no Bollywood film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 10."
Film details
More about 'Alpha'
Alpha is a crucial film for YRF's Spy Universe as it is the first female-led movie in the franchise. Apart from Bhatt and Sharvari, the film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The Soldier actor will be seen as a ruthless antagonist. Directed by Shiv Rawail (The Railway Men), Alpha has been shot mostly in Kashmir.
Cameo rumors
Speculation around cameos in 'Alpha'
There have also been strong rumors around cameo appearances in the actioner. Reports have claimed that Hrithik Roshan will appear in Alpha, while speculation around Shah Rukh Khan returning as Pathaan has also been doing the rounds online. However, there is still no official confirmation of their involvement.