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Why is Amaal Mallik taking a break from film music?
Amaal Mallik takes a break from film music

Why is Amaal Mallik taking a break from film music?

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 28, 2026
11:48 am
What's the story

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has announced a break from film music until next year. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, he said he needs to focus on his health. He wrote, "I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health." "Ab mujhe Vida Karo, I'll be back."

Recent events

His decision comes after 'Yeh Awarapan' backlash

Mallik's announcement comes weeks after he spoke out about the backlash against his song Yeh Awarapan from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2.

He alleged that a "paid PR" campaign was being run against the song.

In his new post, he clarified, "No more film music till next year; old unreleased film songs will arrive soon if the films even end up releasing, as they are smaller budget movies with good intent."

Twitter Post

See Mallik's post here

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Health update

He was recently in the hospital

In a recent Instagram Story, Mallik shared a photo from the hospital, leaving fans worried. "Too much Awarapan leads to this only," he captioned the image.

The composer also celebrated the success of Yeh Awarapan while reflecting on the criticism it faced.

In an ETimes interview, he said, "PEHCHAAN aur logon ka PYAAR aren't purchased...LEGACIES aren't sponsored or handed down with ease."

"The kinda paid PR that happened around my song was evident; it made me angry, upset, and hysterical."

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Career overview

Looking at Mallik's career

Mallik, son of composer Daboo Malik and nephew of Anu Malik, made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Jai Ho in 2014.

He shot to fame with Sooraj Dooba Hai from Roy the following year.

Since then, he has composed for films like Hero, Airlift, Kapoor & Sons, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, and Vedaa, among others.

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