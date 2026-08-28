Why is Amaal Mallik taking a break from film music?
What's the story
Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has announced a break from film music until next year. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, he said he needs to focus on his health. He wrote, "I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health." "Ab mujhe Vida Karo, I'll be back."
Recent events
His decision comes after 'Yeh Awarapan' backlash
Mallik's announcement comes weeks after he spoke out about the backlash against his song Yeh Awarapan from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2.
He alleged that a "paid PR" campaign was being run against the song.
In his new post, he clarified, "No more film music till next year; old unreleased film songs will arrive soon if the films even end up releasing, as they are smaller budget movies with good intent."
Twitter Post
See Mallik's post here
I am all good & I will go all the way in, this time, to do what is best for me & only do what is important to my heart & for my health.— Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 27, 2026
Need a break for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing.
Need to rise, recuperate and bounce back soon with a heart full of melodies… pic.twitter.com/nSk0QioC05
Health update
He was recently in the hospital
In a recent Instagram Story, Mallik shared a photo from the hospital, leaving fans worried. "Too much Awarapan leads to this only," he captioned the image.
The composer also celebrated the success of Yeh Awarapan while reflecting on the criticism it faced.
In an ETimes interview, he said, "PEHCHAAN aur logon ka PYAAR aren't purchased...LEGACIES aren't sponsored or handed down with ease."
"The kinda paid PR that happened around my song was evident; it made me angry, upset, and hysterical."
Career overview
Looking at Mallik's career
Mallik, son of composer Daboo Malik and nephew of Anu Malik, made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Jai Ho in 2014.
He shot to fame with Sooraj Dooba Hai from Roy the following year.
Since then, he has composed for films like Hero, Airlift, Kapoor & Sons, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, and Vedaa, among others.