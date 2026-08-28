Why is Amaal Mallik taking a break from film music?

Mallik's announcement comes weeks after he spoke out about the backlash against his song Yeh Awarapan from Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2.

He alleged that a "paid PR" campaign was being run against the song.

In his new post, he clarified, "No more film music till next year; old unreleased film songs will arrive soon if the films even end up releasing, as they are smaller budget movies with good intent."