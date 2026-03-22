Amanda Peet reveals breast cancer diagnosis in emotional essay

Hollywood actor Amanda Peet (54) recently opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis in a candid essay for The New Yorker. The Your Friends and Neighbors star revealed that she had long been advised "extra monitoring" for her "dense" and "busy" breasts. She has been seeing a breast surgeon every six months for checkups, but it was during one of these routine visits that she received the shocking news of her diagnosis.

Diagnosis details The tumor was detected during a routine scan Peet recounted that during a routine scan, the doctor noticed something unusual on an ultrasound and decided to conduct a biopsy. The results were shared with her the next day, confirming her worst fears. "The tumor 'appeared' to be small, but I would need an MRI after the holiday weekend to determine 'the extent of disease,'" she wrote.

Family struggles Peet's parents were in hospice care during the diagnosis The diagnosis came at a particularly challenging time for Peet, as her parents were in hospice care "on opposite coasts." She rushed to New York but couldn't make it before her father's death. Upon returning to Los Angeles, she learned that her stage I diagnosis was "hormone-receptor-positive" and "HER2-negative." Despite the grim news, Peet found solace in knowing that she would be treated with a lumpectomy and radiation therapy.

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Personal reflections Peet shared a heartbreaking moment with her mother The Saving Silverman actor also shared a touching moment with her mother, who passed away in January. She wrote about how she climbed onto her mother's hospital bed to get in her line of vision when the morphine was taking too long to kick in. "We locked eyes, and she quieted down, and then she and I continued to stare at each other for what felt like several minutes," Peet recalled.

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