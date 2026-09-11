Mihir finally returns to 'Kyunki... 2': Watch emotional promo
What's the story
The much-awaited reunion of Tulsi (Smriti Irani) and Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is finally happening. The couple will meet on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, as revealed in a new promo. The nostalgic clip features the song "Ram Ram Shri Raja Ram" in the background, setting an emotional tone for their meeting.
Promo details
This is what happens in the clip
In the promo, Tulsi is seen praying to Ganpati Bappa for Mihir's return. She wishes for Samaira (Aanchal Soni) to receive her grandfather's blessings and protection.
The wedding of Samaira and Sid (Harshit Gupta) is the focus of the track, which Karan (Hiten Tejwani) opposes.
Upadhyay had joined the show about two weeks ago after a long hiatus.
Show's future
Upadhyay promises an epic storyline
The show has been extended until December 2026 and may continue into 2027. Upadhyay has promised an epic storyline for fans of the show.
The plot has also seen Tulsi spending a decade in jail for Parth's (Sohil Singh Jhuthi) murder, a crime she didn't commit. Nandini (Gauri Pradhan) was the actual murderer.
The series continues to maintain good TRPs throughout its run.