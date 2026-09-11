Mihir finally returns to 'Kyunki... 2': Watch emotional promo

In the promo, Tulsi is seen praying to Ganpati Bappa for Mihir's return. She wishes for Samaira (Aanchal Soni) to receive her grandfather's blessings and protection.

The wedding of Samaira and Sid (Harshit Gupta) is the focus of the track, which Karan (Hiten Tejwani) opposes.

Upadhyay had joined the show about two weeks ago after a long hiatus.