Amardeep Singh Grewal misses ED questioning in 5Cr bribery case
Punjabi film producer Amardeep Singh Grewal didn't show up for his Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning on October 9, 2026.
The case is about a ₹5 crore bribery scandal tied to Dr. Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Grewal skipped the Delhi meeting without informing the ED or asking for a new date.
AAP calls bribery claims political smear
AAP says Grewal isn't connected to CM Mann's family and calls the whole thing a political smear.
The bribery claims came up during an investigation into an abduction and rape case involving Dr. Kaur, who has denied any wrongdoing and filed a defamation suit against politicians making accusations.
Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission wants detailed reports from state authorities, and the ED plans to summon Grewal again soon.