Amazon to stream 'Baywatch' reboot in multiple international territories

The new Baywatch series features Jessica Belkin, Stephen Amell, Shay Mitchell, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus LaGrone, Noah Beck, and Brooks Nader in lead roles.

Matt Nix serves as the showrunner and executive producer, with McG directing the pilot episode.

The reboot aims to honor the original series while giving it a fresh twist for modern viewers.

The original Baywatch starred David Hasselhoff and was canceled after its first season on NBC but later became a global sensation through syndication.