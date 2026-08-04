Amazon to stream 'Baywatch' reboot in multiple international territories
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video has acquired rights in multiple international territories to the upcoming Baywatch reboot. The deal covers several European countries such as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. It also includes Canada, Latin America, and India, among other regions. In addition to the new series, Amazon will also stream the complete Baywatch back catalogue, excluding Baywatch Nights, including all nine seasons of the original series and Seasons 9 and 10 of its rebranded version Baywatch Hawaii in these territories.
Series details
About new 'Baywatch' reboot
The new Baywatch series features Jessica Belkin, Stephen Amell, Shay Mitchell, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus LaGrone, Noah Beck, and Brooks Nader in lead roles.
Matt Nix serves as the showrunner and executive producer, with McG directing the pilot episode.
The reboot aims to honor the original series while giving it a fresh twist for modern viewers.
The original Baywatch starred David Hasselhoff and was canceled after its first season on NBC but later became a global sensation through syndication.
Global impact
Original 'Baywatch' was a global phenomenon
The original Baywatch series was a worldwide hit, airing in over 200 countries and attracting more than a billion viewers every week at its peak.
Apart from Anderson, it also launched the careers of actors like Carmen Electra, Jason Momoa, and Yasmine Bleeth.
The first season of the reboot will have 12 episodes and is set to premiere on Fox in January 2027 before coming to Prime Video later that year.
Production details
Fremantle's Michela di Mondo on the partnership
Fremantle and Fox Entertainment are producing the Baywatch reboot.
Fox Entertainment Global has all domestic distribution rights while Fremantle is responsible for international sales.
"We're thrilled to be partnering with Prime Video to bring the new Baywatch to audiences across multiple territories," said Michela Di Mondo, executive VP of distribution, Canada & international at Fremantle.
"Few shows have made as big a splash or had such lasting cultural impact."