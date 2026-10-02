'Reacher' spinoff 'Neagley' gets renewed for Season 2

Prime Video further revealed that Neagley Season 1 has achieved an impressive 52% of its viewership from international audiences.

The news comes shortly after the announcement of Reacher's renewal for a sixth season, despite the fifth season still being in production.

The series stars Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, Jack Reacher's protege in the Army, who now works as a private investigator.

Other cast members include Greyston Holt, Adeline Rudolph, Jasper Jones, Matthew Del Negro, and Damon Herriman.