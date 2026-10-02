'Reacher' spinoff 'Neagley' gets renewed for Season 2
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video has renewed its original series Neagley for a second season. Variety reported that the spinoff of the popular Reacher series premiered on September 16 and garnered 40 million viewers within its first 13 days. This makes it the fourth most-viewed original series debut in Prime Video history.
Global success
'Neagley' garnered 52% of viewership from international audiences
Prime Video further revealed that Neagley Season 1 has achieved an impressive 52% of its viewership from international audiences.
The news comes shortly after the announcement of Reacher's renewal for a sixth season, despite the fifth season still being in production.
The series stars Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, Jack Reacher's protege in the Army, who now works as a private investigator.
Other cast members include Greyston Holt, Adeline Rudolph, Jasper Jones, Matthew Del Negro, and Damon Herriman.
Production details
Meet the creative team behind 'Neagley'
Neagley is based on the character from Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels.
The series is written, executive produced, and co-showrun by Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton.
Child also serves as an executive producer along with Don Granger, Sam Hill, Adam Higgs, and Lisa Kussner.
The show is pay-rolled by Paramount Television Studios and Amazon MGM Studios under the supervision of Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid, and Niko Fernandez for Paramount Television Studios.