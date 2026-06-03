Ambani hails 'Dhurandhar' franchise for ₹3,000cr global box office Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Mukesh Ambani is celebrating the Dhurandhar franchise for smashing records: together, the two films pulled in over ₹3,000 crore worldwide and made up nearly 40% of India's total box office earnings.

The first film became India's highest-grossing ever with ₹1,307 crore, while the sequel topped even that with more than ₹1,800 crore.