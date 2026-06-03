Ambani hails 'Dhurandhar' franchise for ₹3,000cr global box office
Entertainment
Mukesh Ambani is celebrating the Dhurandhar franchise for smashing records: together, the two films pulled in over ₹3,000 crore worldwide and made up nearly 40% of India's total box office earnings.
The first film became India's highest-grossing ever with ₹1,307 crore, while the sequel topped even that with more than ₹1,800 crore.
Simultaneous filming praised, Singh ban lifted
Ambani gave a shoutout to the franchise's bold production move: both movies were developed and filmed at the same time, so fans didn't have to wait long between releases.
This win has boosted Jio Studios's reputation, especially after other hits like Stree 2.
Meanwhile, actor Ranveer Singh caused some buzz by leaving Don 3, though industry tensions remain; his non-cooperation ban was eventually lifted.