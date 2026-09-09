AMC settles $120 million 'The Walking Dead' lawsuit after 2017 fight
AMC just wrapped up a $120 million settlement with the creator and producers of The Walking Dead, ending a legal fight that started back in 2017.
The team behind the hit show claimed AMC held back profits from not just the main series, but also spinoffs like Fear the Walking Dead and Talking Dead.
AMC will pay out $85 million now and another $35 million next year, finally closing one of Hollywood's longest-running money battles.
Darabont suit began 2013, Netflix $500 million
This isn't the first time AMC has faced profit disputes over The Walking Dead.
The drama goes all the way back to 2013, when Frank Darabont and CAA sued for wrongful termination and missing profits (that case settled).
Even with these lawsuits, The Walking Dead is still a huge win for AMC, especially after recently renewed its licensing deal with Netflix for $500 million.